MTV VMAs 2026: lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los Video Music Awards
Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026, así como todos los nominados, categorías, artistas premiados y momentos destacados de los Video Music Awards.
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2026 reúnen este domingo 27 de septiembre a algunas de las figuras más importantes de la música para reconocer los videos, canciones y artistas que marcaron el último año. La ceremonia se realiza desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y tiene como conductor a Snoop Dogg, mientras que Madonna será la encargada de abrir la gala con su primera presentación en los VMAs en 23 años.
Madonna llega como la artista con más nominaciones de la edición, con 13 candidaturas, seguida por Taylor Swift con 11, Sabrina Carpenter con nueve y Ariana Grande con ocho. Bruno Mars suma siete nominaciones, mientras que Ella Langley, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson tienen cinco cada una. Charli xcx, GENER8ION, KATSEYE, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo y Yung Lean acumulan cuatro.
La ceremonia también tendrá momentos especiales fuera de las categorías competitivas. Nirvana recibirá el Video Vanguard Award, mientras que Taylor Swift será reconocida con el primer MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, creado para destacar su trabajo como directora audiovisual. Además, durante la gala se estrenará mundialmente el video de “Patient Zero”, dirigido por Swift y protagonizado por Colin Farrell y Dakota Johnson.
¿Quiénes se presentarán en los MTV VMAs 2026?
Entre los artistas confirmados para subir al escenario están Madonna, LISA, RAYE, Gunna, Shaboozey, Sienna Spiro, GENER8ION, Yung Lean, Kacey Musgraves, SOMBR y Teddy Swims, además de invitados sorpresa.
Kacey Musgraves participará en un homenaje a Dolly Parton, mientras que RAYE, SOMBR y Teddy Swims formarán parte de un tributo a George Michael.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026. La nota se actualizará conforme se anuncien los resultados.
Video del Año — Video of the Year
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista del Año — Artist of the Year
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del Año — Song of the Year
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- BTS — “Swim”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna y REI AMI — “Golden”
- Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean — “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE — “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Mejor Artista Nuevo — Best New Artist
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Mejor Colaboración — Best Collaboration
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T y Malice — “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana x Max B — “Ever Since U Left Me”
- Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Shakira y Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor y Lucky Daye — “Hard Part”
Mejor Pop — Best Pop
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- LISA — “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo — “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Hip-Hop — Best Hip-Hop
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani — “Safe”
- Don Toliver — “E85”
- Drake — “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion — “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott — “DUMBO”
- Tyler, The Creator — “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Mejor R&B — Best R&B
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown — “It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave & Tems — “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber — “YUKON”
- Kehlani — “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist y Kali Uchis — “Is It a Crime”
Mejor Alternativo — Best Alternative
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Geese — “Taxes”
- mgk y Fred Durst — “FIX UR FACE”
- Noah Kahan — “The Great Divide”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “the cure”
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala — “Dracula”
- twenty one pilots — “Drag Path”
Mejor Dance — Best Dance
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Bebe Rexha y Faithless — “New Religion”
- Harry Styles — “Aperture”
- Lady Gaga y Doechii — “RUNAWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Slayyyter — “DANCE…”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
La categoría Best Dance regresa a los VMAs después de siete años de ausencia, una de las novedades de la edición 2026.
Mejor Latino — Best Latin
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Anitta con Shakira — “Choka Choka”
- Bad Bunny — “NUEVAYoL”
- Fuerza Regida — “TU SANCHO”
- KAROL G — “Papasito”
- Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia — “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA — “LA VILLA”
- Shakira y Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
Mejor K-Pop — Best K-Pop
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- BLACKPINK — “JUMP”
- BTS — “SWIM”
- CORTIS — “REDRED”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope de BTS — “SPAGHETTI”
- LISA — “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Mejor Country — Best Country
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs — “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore — “Brunette”
Mejor Dirección — Best Direction
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “Opalite”
Mejor Dirección de Arte — Best Art Direction
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- Lady Gaga y Doechii — “RUNAWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- SOMBR — “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Fotografía — Best Cinematography
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- A$AP Rocky — “PUNK ROCKY”
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- LISA — “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Edición — Best Editing
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- LISA — “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Coreografía — Best Choreography
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Harry Styles — “Dance No More”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejores Efectos Visuales — Best Visual Effects
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- JISOO x ZAYN — “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE feat. Hans Zimmer — “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Grupo — Best Group
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CORTIS
- FLO
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- KATSEYE
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Video de Larga Duración — Best Long Form Video
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Charli xcx — “Music, Fashion, Film”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
Mejor Álbum — Best Album
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Drake — Iceman
- Madonna — Confessions II
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo — You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl
Canción del Verano — Song of Summer
GANADOR: [POR CONFIRMAR]
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “Risk It All”
- Charli xcx — “Camera”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- KATSEYE — “Hootie Frutti”
- Latto feat. Doja Cat — “Okayyy”
- Morgan Wallen — “Been By Now”
- Olivia Dean — “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Stupid Song”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Slayyyter — “brand new chanel$”
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tame Impala & JENNIE — “Dracula”
- Taylor Swift — “I Knew It, I Knew You”
Premios especiales de los MTV VMAs 2026
MTV VMA Artist Director Honors
Taylor Swift
La cantante recibirá la primera edición de este reconocimiento, creado para destacar su trayectoria detrás de la cámara y su trabajo como directora de sus propios proyectos audiovisuales.
Video Vanguard Award
Nirvana
La banda recibirá uno de los reconocimientos especiales más importantes de los Video Music Awards.
Esta nota se encuentra en actualización.