BAFTA 2026: ganadores (lista completa) | en vivo
¿Quién ganará la máscara dorada? Sigue nuestra cobertura en directo de los Premios BAFTA 2026. Resultados en tiempo real, sorpresas y todos los ganadores aquí.
¡La gran noche del cine británico ha comenzado! Desde el icónico Royal Festival Hall en Londres, nos vestimos de gala para seguir el minuto a minuto de los BAFTA 2026. Bajo la conducción del carismático Alan Cumming, la 79.ª edición de estos premios promete ser una de las más reñidas de la década, celebrando lo mejor del séptimo arte nacional e internacional.
No te despegues de esta pantalla: estamos actualizando nuestra lista de ganadores en tiempo real, marcando en negrita a los triunfadores conforme se abren los sobres. ¡Que comience la magia!
Lista completa de ganadores de los BAFTA 2026
Mejor Película
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Película británica destacada
- 28 años después
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H de Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Mejor director
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Mejor actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actor
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Premio EE Rising Star
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Robert Aramayo
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Guion original
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Guion adaptado
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another (GANADOR)
- Pillion
Debut destacado de un guionista, director o productor británico
- The Ceremony
- My Father’s Shadow (GANADOR)
- Pillion
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Película no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documental
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin (GANADOR)
- The Perfect Neighbour
Película de animación
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootropolis 2 (GANADOR)
Película infantil y familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Casting
- I Swear (GANADOR)
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cinematografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Diseño de vestuario
- Frankenstein (GANADOR)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked For Good
Edición
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another (GANADOR)
- Sinners
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked For Good
Banda sonora
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners (GANADOR)
Diseño de producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fuego y ceniza
- F1
- Frankenstein
- The Lost Bus
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón
Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Cortometrajes británicos de animación
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise (GANADOR)
Cortometraje británico
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis (GANADOR)
- Welcome Home Freckles