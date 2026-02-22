Última Hora Impreso de hoy

BAFTA 2026: ganadores (lista completa) | en vivo

¿Quién ganará la máscara dorada? Sigue nuestra cobertura en directo de los Premios BAFTA 2026. Resultados en tiempo real, sorpresas y todos los ganadores aquí.

Por: Brandon Pacheco

Los ganadores de los BAFTAAFP

¡La gran noche del cine británico ha comenzado! Desde el icónico Royal Festival Hall en Londres, nos vestimos de gala para seguir el minuto a minuto de los BAFTA 2026. Bajo la conducción del carismático Alan Cumming, la 79.ª edición de estos premios promete ser una de las más reñidas de la década, celebrando lo mejor del séptimo arte nacional e internacional.

No te despegues de esta pantalla: estamos actualizando nuestra lista de ganadores en tiempo real, marcando en negrita a los triunfadores conforme se abren los sobres. ¡Que comience la magia!

Lista completa de ganadores de los BAFTA 2026

Mejor Película

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Película británica destacada

  • 28 años después
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H de Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Mejor director

  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Mejor actriz

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia

 Mejor actor

  • Robert Aramayo, I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan, Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson, Hamnet

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan, I Swear
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Premio EE Rising Star

  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Robert Aramayo
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling

Guion original

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Guion adaptado

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another (GANADOR)
  • Pillion
Una batalla tras otra nominada a 13 categorías en los Oscar 2026Foto: Captura de pantalla X

Debut destacado de un guionista, director o productor británico

  • The Ceremony
  • My Father’s Shadow (GANADOR)
  • Pillion
  • A Want In Her
  • Wasteman
My Father ShadowEspecial

Película no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documental

  • 2000 Meters To Andriivka
  • Apocalypse In The Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin (GANADOR)
  • The Perfect Neighbour

Película de animación

  • Elio
  • Little Amelie
  • Zootropolis 2 (GANADOR)
Zootopia 2Disney

Película infantil y familiar

  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2

Casting

  • I Swear (GANADOR)
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cinematografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Diseño de vestuario

  • Frankenstein (GANADOR)
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked For Good
Frankestein de Guillermo del ToroEspecial

Edición

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another (GANADOR)
  • Sinners

Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked For Good

Banda sonora

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners (GANADOR)
Diseño de producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Efectos visuales

  • Avatar: Fuego y ceniza
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • The Lost Bus
  • Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 

Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare

Cortometrajes británicos de animación

  • Cardboard
  • Solstice 
  • Two Black Boys in Paradise (GANADOR)

Cortometraje británico

  • Magid / Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • This Is Endometriosis (GANADOR)
  • Welcome Home Freckles

