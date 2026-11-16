RAYE y Rosalía arrasan en las nominaciones de los Premios Grammy 2027: Conoce la lista completa
Conoce la lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2027, con Taylor Swift, Rosalía y Bruno Mars. Conoce cuándo y dónde será la ceremonia.
Los Premios Grammy 2027 ya tienen a sus nominados. La Academia de la Grabación anunció este 16 de noviembre a los artistas que competirán en la próxima edición; entre ellos destacan Rosalía, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars y Olivia Rodrigo.
A continuación te dejamos todos los nominados de la edición 2027.
Lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2027
La 69 edición de los Grammy contará con 100 categorías que reconocen diferentes géneros y trabajos de la industria musical.
Entre los artistas con más nominaciones destacan RAYE, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo y Phoebe Bridgers.
RAYE encabeza las nominaciones con 11 menciones, seguida de Rosalía con nueve. Por su parte, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo y Phoebe Bridgers consiguieron siete cada una, mientras que Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas y Olivia Dean obtuvieron seis.
La cantante española Rosalía figura en categorías como Álbum del Año por LUX (Complete Works), Canción del Año por Berghain y Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa por Reliquia.
Álbum del Año
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE
- You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía
- The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
- I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
Grabación del Año
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- I Just Might - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
- The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate Of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
- Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Angine De Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Mejor Interpretación Pop
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
- The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc - Rosalía
Mejor Interpretación Pop a Dúo
- Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii
- Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony - RAYE, Hans Zimmer
- The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE
Mejor Canción Latina
- Ahí - Karol G, Drake
- ¿Cómo Se Ama? - Jorge Drexler
- Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting
- La Perla - Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia
- Niño - Milo J
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto - Karol G
- Femme Fatale - Mon Laferte
- Muda - Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana
- Bendito Verano - Elena Rose
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé - Ryan Castro
- Omakase - Álvaro Díaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo - Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko
Mejor Álbum de Dance o Electrónica
- CONFESSIONS II - Madonna
- Sexistential - Robyn
- Soma - Skrillex
- WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA - Slayyyter
- Deadbeat - Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop
- Blue Moon - Zara Larsson
- Danceteria - Madonna
- Life Boat - RAYE
- DANCE... - Slayyyter
- Too Easy - Tinashe
Mejor Álbum Rock
- Vol.II - Angine De Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal - Muse
- Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte - Jack White
Mejor Interpretación Rock
- Sarniezz - Angine De Poitrine
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad - Geese
- What's wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
Mejor Canción Rock
- In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- My Only Angel - Aerosmith, Yungblud
- Streets Of Minneapolis (Radio) - Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad - Geese
- What's wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa
- Fabienk - Angine De Poitrine
- Kill Me - Phoebe Bridgers
- Au Pays Du Cocaine - Geese
- Reliquia - Rosalía
- Showbiz - Hayley Williams
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx
- Getting Killed - Geese
- The Mountain - Gorillaz
- LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía
Mejor Canción R&B
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- Out The Window - Kehlani
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition) - Chris Brown
- When The City Sleeps - Alex Isley
- Kehlani - Kehlani
- Saturday Night - PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern - Jill Scott
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- Morning Dew (Donk) - Beyoncé
- Out The Window - Kehlani
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional
- I Found Myself - Durand Bernarr
- Can't Let Go - Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People - Jill Scott
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- If I Let You - The Womack Sisters
Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo
- Bernarr. - Durand Bernarr
- Waves - Moonchild
- The Last Balloon - Tank And The Bangas
- Pholks - Leon Thomas
- Distracted - Thundercat
Mejor Álbum Rap
- Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla
- AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
- OCTANE - Don Toliver
- Everything Is A Lot. - Wale
- Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)
Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódica
- This Woman - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla, D'Angelo
- Safe - Cardi B, Kehlani
- Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
- E85 - Don Toliver
- Watching Us - Wale, Leon Thomas
Mejor Canción Rap
- E85 - Don Toliver
- Errtime - Cardi B
- Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
- Let 'Em Know - T.I.
- Spend Dat - Yung Miami
Mejor Interpretación Rap
- Good Flirts - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Momo Boyd
- Errtime - Cardi B
- Run It Back!! - De La Soul, Nas
- Let 'Em Know - T.I.
- Body - Don Toliver
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales
- The Odyssey
- One Battle After Another
- Project Hail Mary
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu
- Widow's Bay
Mejor Canción para Medios Audiovisuales
- House - Charli xcx, John Cale (Wuthering Heights)
- I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)
- Need Someone - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik (The Pitt)
- No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Mejor Película Musical
- To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight Of The World - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live - Billie Eilish
- Man On The Run - Paul McCartney
- Epic: Elvis Presley In Concert
- Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story
¿Cuándo y dónde serán los Premios Grammy 2027?
La 69 edición de los Premios Grammy se celebrará el domingo 7 de febrero de 2027 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, donde se reunirán artistas, compositores y productores para conocer a los ganadores.
La ceremonia principal comenzará a las 18:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México, y podrá seguirse en Estados Unidos a través de ABC, Disney+ y Hulu. La transmisión marcará el regreso de los premios a ABC después de más de cinco décadas.