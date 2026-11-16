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RAYE y Rosalía arrasan en las nominaciones de los Premios Grammy 2027: Conoce la lista completa

Conoce la lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2027, con Taylor Swift, Rosalía y Bruno Mars. Conoce cuándo y dónde será la ceremonia.

Por: Karla Palacio

Portadas de los álbumes LUX de Rosalía y THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE de RAYE sobre un fondo con un trofeo Grammy.
Rosalía y RAYE compiten por Álbum del Año en los Grammy 2027 con LUX y THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.Grammys / Spotify

Los Premios Grammy 2027 ya tienen a sus nominados. La Academia de la Grabación anunció este 16 de noviembre a los artistas que competirán en la próxima edición; entre ellos destacan Rosalía, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars y Olivia Rodrigo.

A continuación te dejamos todos los nominados de la edición 2027. 

Lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2027

La 69 edición de los Grammy contará con 100 categorías que reconocen diferentes géneros y trabajos de la industria musical.

Entre los artistas con más nominaciones destacan RAYE, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo y Phoebe Bridgers.

RAYE encabeza las nominaciones con 11 menciones, seguida de Rosalía con nueve. Por su parte, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo y Phoebe Bridgers consiguieron siete cada una, mientras que Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas y Olivia Dean obtuvieron seis.

La cantante española Rosalía figura en categorías como Álbum del Año por LUX (Complete Works), Canción del Año por Berghain y Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa por Reliquia.

Álbum del Año

  • Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
  • The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean
  • Dandelion - Ella Langley
  • The Romantic - Bruno Mars
  • THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE
  • You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
  • LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía
  • The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift
Portada del álbum THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE de RAYE, con la cantante vestida de rojo bajo un cielo tormentoso.
RAYE consiguió una nominación a Álbum del Año en los Grammy 2027 por su disco THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.Spotify

Canción del Año

  • Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
  • Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
  • The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
  • I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Risk It All - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE

Grabación del Año

  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
  • I Just Might - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
  • The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
  • The Fate Of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
  • Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE
Olivia Dean canta con un vestido rojo durante su presentación de Man I Need en los Premios Grammy 2026.
Olivia Dean compite en los Grammy 2027 por Man I Need en las categorías de Canción, Grabación e Interpretación Pop.YouTube Vevo

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Angine De Poitrine
  • Geese
  • Ella Langley
  • Slayyyter
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Don Toliver
  • Remi Wolf
  • The Womack Sisters

Mejor Interpretación Pop

  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Risk It All - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
  • The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sauvignon Blanc - Rosalía
Bruno Mars viste un traje rojo y sombrero blanco mientras toca una guitarra acústica frente a una pared azul.
Bruno Mars compite en los Grammy 2027 por The Romantic, Risk It All e I Just Might en distintas categorías.Spotify

Mejor Interpretación Pop a Dúo

  • Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii
  • Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Click Clack Symphony - RAYE, Hans Zimmer
  • The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE

Mejor Canción Latina

  • Ahí - Karol G, Drake
  • ¿Cómo Se Ama? - Jorge Drexler
  • Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting
  • La Perla - Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia
  • Niño - Milo J
Rosalía viste un traje blanco de esgrima y sostiene una espada y una máscara frente a un fondo gris claro.
Rosalía suma nueve nominaciones a los Grammy 2027, incluidas Álbum del Año por LUX y Canción del Año por Berghain.Captura de Pantalla YouTube

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

  • No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto - Karol G
  • Femme Fatale - Mon Laferte
  • Muda - Carín León
  • ¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana
  • Bendito Verano - Elena Rose

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

  • Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro
  • Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro
  • Hopi Sendé - Ryan Castro
  • Omakase - Álvaro Díaz
  • El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo - Feid
  • Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko
Portada del álbum de Young Miko con edificios oscuros de noche y ventanas iluminadas de rojo.
Young Miko compite en los Grammy 2027 por Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana con Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout.Spotify

Mejor Álbum de Dance o Electrónica

  • CONFESSIONS II - Madonna
  • Sexistential - Robyn
  • Soma - Skrillex
  • WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA - Slayyyter
  • Deadbeat - Tame Impala

Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop

  • Blue Moon - Zara Larsson
  • Danceteria - Madonna
  • Life Boat - RAYE
  • DANCE... - Slayyyter
  • Too Easy - Tinashe
Zara Larsson aparece con cabello rubio largo y vestido rosa sobre el césped en una imagen promocional de Midnight Sun.
Zara Larsson figura entre las nominadas a los Grammy 2027 en Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop por Blue Moon.YouTube Vevo

Mejor Álbum Rock

  • Vol.II - Angine De Poitrine
  • Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
  • The Wow! Signal - Muse
  • Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones
  • Frozen Charlotte - Jack White

Mejor Interpretación Rock

  • Sarniezz - Angine De Poitrine
  • Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Trinidad - Geese
  • What's wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
  • In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
Portada de In The Stars de The Rolling Stones, con su logotipo de lengua amarilla sobre fondo negro con letras rojas.
The Rolling Stones compiten en los Grammy 2027 por In The Stars en Mejor Canción Rock y Mejor Interpretación Rock.Captura de Pantalla YouTube

Mejor Canción Rock

  • In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
  • Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
  • My Only Angel - Aerosmith, Yungblud
  • Streets Of Minneapolis (Radio) - Bruce Springsteen
  • Trinidad - Geese
  • What's wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
  • Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa

  • Fabienk - Angine De Poitrine
  • Kill Me - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Au Pays Du Cocaine - Geese
  • Reliquia - Rosalía
  • Showbiz - Hayley Williams
Retrato en blanco y negro de Hayley Williams, con cabello rubio y flequillo, apoyando el rostro sobre su mano.
Hayley Williams compite en los Grammy 2027 por Showbiz en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa.Spotify

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

  • I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes
  • Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx
  • Getting Killed - Geese
  • The Mountain - Gorillaz
  • LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía

Mejor Canción R&B

  • Let Me - Victoria Monét
  • My Muse - Leon Thomas
  • Out The Window - Kehlani
  • Pressha - Jill Scott
  • What You Need - Tems
Primer plano de Kehlani con cabello negro, maquillaje rosado, tatuajes visibles y joyería dorada en imagen promocional de Out The Window.
Kehlani compite en los Grammy 2027 por Out The Window en las categorías de Mejor Canción R&B y Mejor Interpretación R&B.YouTube Vevo

Mejor Álbum R&B

  • Brown (The Chocolate Edition) - Chris Brown
  • When The City Sleeps - Alex Isley
  • Kehlani - Kehlani
  • Saturday Night - PJ Morton
  • To Whom This May Concern - Jill Scott

Mejor Interpretación R&B

  • Morning Dew (Donk) - Beyoncé
  • Out The Window - Kehlani
  • Let Me - Victoria Monét
  • Pressha - Jill Scott
  • What You Need - Tems
Portada en blanco y negro de Morning Dew (Donk) Remix Pack, con un primer plano de un rostro y efecto granulado.
Beyoncé compite en los Grammy 2027 por Morning Dew (Donk) en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación R&B.

Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional

  • I Found Myself - Durand Bernarr
  • Can't Let Go - Lalah Hathaway
  • Beautiful People - Jill Scott
  • My Muse - Leon Thomas
  • If I Let You - The Womack Sisters

Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo

  • Bernarr. - Durand Bernarr
  • Waves - Moonchild
  • The Last Balloon - Tank And The Bangas
  • Pholks - Leon Thomas
  • Distracted - Thundercat
Portada de Pholks de Leon Thomas, con tres rostros de apariencia metálica plateada sobre un fondo blanco.
Leon Thomas compite en los Grammy 2027 por Pholks en la categoría de Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo.Spotify

Mejor Álbum Rap

  • Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla
  • AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B
  • God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
  • OCTANE - Don Toliver
  • Everything Is A Lot. - Wale
  • Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)

Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódica

  • This Woman - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla, D'Angelo
  • Safe - Cardi B, Kehlani
  • Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
  • E85 - Don Toliver
  • Watching Us - Wale, Leon Thomas
Dos hombres con batas blancas aparecen dentro de una tienda; uno lleva un collar plateado y el otro usa lentes negros.
Busta Rhymes compite en los Grammy 2027 por Dillagence II, proyecto realizado junto a J Dilla, en Mejor Álbum Rap.Captura de Pantalla YouTube

Mejor Canción Rap

  • E85 - Don Toliver
  • Errtime - Cardi B
  • Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
  • Let 'Em Know - T.I.
  • Spend Dat - Yung Miami

Mejor Interpretación Rap

  • Good Flirts - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Momo Boyd
  • Errtime - Cardi B
  • Run It Back!! - De La Soul, Nas
  • Let 'Em Know - T.I.
  • Body - Don Toliver
Portada en blanco y negro de Body de Don Toliver, con un hombre sobre una plataforma de equipos electrónicos y fondo negro.
Don Toliver compite en los Grammy 2027 por Body en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación Rap.Spotify

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales

  • The Odyssey
  • One Battle After Another
  • Project Hail Mary
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu
  • Widow's Bay

Mejor Canción para Medios Audiovisuales

  • House - Charli xcx, John Cale (Wuthering Heights)
  • I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)
  • Need Someone - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik (The Pitt)
  • No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
  • Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)

Mejor Película Musical

  • To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight Of The World - Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live - Billie Eilish
  • Man On The Run - Paul McCartney
  • Epic: Elvis Presley In Concert
  • Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story

¿Cuándo y dónde serán los Premios Grammy 2027?

La 69 edición de los Premios Grammy se celebrará el domingo 7 de febrero de 2027 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, donde se reunirán artistas, compositores y productores para conocer a los ganadores.

La ceremonia principal comenzará a las 18:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México, y podrá seguirse en Estados Unidos a través de ABC, Disney+ y Hulu. La transmisión marcará el regreso de los premios a ABC después de más de cinco décadas.

Temas: