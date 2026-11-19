La Salle University presented the Galardón Profesionales con Valor 2026 to alumni of its schools who are leaders in various fields such as the private sector, entrepreneurship, public administration, social responsibility, academy, and science, among others.

In the private sector category, Olegario Vázquez Aldir, president of Grupo Vazol, and Alfredo Harp Helú, president of the Harp Helú Foundation, received the recognition from the rector of La Salle University, Nestor Anaya Marín.

At an event held at Hacienda de los Morales, the alumni of Lasallian schools spoke about the academic training, discipline, and values instilled across all levels of education.

Vázquez Aldir told Grupo Imagen and Excélsior that he attended elementary, middle, and high school at Lasallian schools, which formed the foundation of his education and his commitment to the value of work and the common good.

“I learned many things from the Lasallians, above all fundamental values that have been indisputable pillars in my professional life; from them I learned the value of humility, the value of friendship, the value of work, of discipline.

“And thanks to those values, as I was saying, I have truly been able to build what I have accomplished throughout my life, and I want to thank the Lasallian brothers once again,” he stated.

The president of Grupo Vazol wrote a reflection in the Book of Distinguished Persons of the Office of University Extension at La Salle University Mexico.

“I have always believed that true value and success are not measured by what we achieve, but by how we achieve it and by what we are capable of doing for others.

“Leadership requires preparation, character, and determination, but above all it requires principles and values. Thank you to La Salle for instilling those values in my life,” he emphasized.

Businessman Alfredo Harp Helú noted that Lasallianism is a way of life that instills a desire to help others and a love for Mexico, values that motivated him to create the Harp Helú Foundation.

Businessman Alfredo Harp Helú. Elizabeth Velázquez

“There is no difference in religions, in politics, in professions. We must all work for Mexico. Mexico is the great country that we must care for and bring benefits to everyone,” he indicated.

In the Academia and Science category, the award was presented to José Manuel Arturo Ruano Aguilar, head of the Division of Surgery at Hospital Angeles Lomas and a pediatric oncologist with more than three decades of experience dedicated to the care of children and adolescents with cancer.

José Manuel Arturo Ruano Aguilar, head of the Division of Surgery at Hospital Ángeles Lomas. Elizabeth Velázquez

EXAMPLE AND VALUES

With nearly 121 years of presence in Mexico, overseeing schools with the highest academic standards, and 65 years since the founding of La Salle University Mexico, the academic institution follows the tenets of theologian and educator Saint John Baptist de La Salle.

The rector of La Salle University Mexico, Nestor Anaya Marín, stated that the recognition of leaders educated by the academic institution seeks to highlight that “they have built bridges” and that others may follow in their footsteps for the good of Mexico.

“You allow others to move forward—that is, every time we open a door in public service, every time as business leaders we offer, so to speak, decent employment opportunities, every time through sports we inspire others, children, and young people to strive,” he commented.

The rector of La Salle University Mexico, Néstor Anaya Marín, and Olegario Vázquez Aldir, president of Grupo Vazol. Mateo Reyes

Speaking at the event, Rafael Gómez Nava—also a recipient of the Galardón Profesionales con Valor in 2023 and currently a professor at IPADE Business School—acknowledged the contribution of Lasallian alumni in present-day Mexico.

“With everything that Grupo Vazol has done for Mexico, I think it naturally invites us to reflect on the great impact that La Salle University has on the community in Mexico and, of course, in the world,” he expressed.