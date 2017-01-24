¿Trump copió el pastel de Obama? Su creador dice que sí

WASHINGTON.

El pastel que cortó Donald Trump durante su fiesta inaugural el viernes pasado fue una réplica exacta del que tuvo Barack Obama durante el mismo evento, creación del pastelero Duff Goldman en 2013.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it.pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii

— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) 21 de enero de 2017