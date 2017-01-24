¿Trump copió el pastel de Obama? Su creador dice que sí

WASHINGTON.
El pastel que cortó Donald Trump durante su fiesta inaugural el viernes pasado fue una réplica exacta del que tuvo Barack Obama durante el mismo evento, creación del pastelero Duff Goldman en 2013.
The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it.pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii
— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) 21 de enero de 2017
El pastel de Trump, sin embargo, fue hecho por Tiffany MacIsaac, la dueña de la pastelería Buttercream Bakeshop.
Vinieron hace un par de semanas, que es bastante apresurado para hacer un pedido de esta magnitud, y nos dijeron ‘tenemos la foto de un pastel que nos gustaría que replicaras’”, dijo Tiffany, quien añadió que ella dijo a los organizadores del evento que sólo tomaría el diseño como inspiración, pero ellos se negaron y le pidieron hacer “exactamente el mismo pastel”.
La pastelera reveló, además, que sólo el primer piso del pastel es pan, mientras que lo demás está hecho de unicel. Por su parte, el pastel que Duff hizo en 2013 estaba completamente hecho de pan comestible.
Buttercream Bakeshop respondió a la controversia con un post en Instagram en el que decía: “Emocionados de compartir este pastel que hicimos para la Fiesta Inaugural Presidencial. Mientras nosotros disfrutamos más crear nuestros propios diseños, nos fue pedido que replicáramos el trabajo de alguien más. Duff Goldman fue quien hizo originalmente esta creación para la Inauguración de Obama hace cuatro años”.
Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve! (Check out Tuesday's Instagram post to see how much we were able to donate!)
Una foto publicada por Buttercream Bakeshop (@bttrcrmbakeshop) el 21 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 7:35 PST
La pastelería añadió que las ganancias provenientes del pastel serán donadas a una Camapaña para Derechos Humanos porque “los derechos son algo que cada hombre, mujer y niño, heterosexual, homosexual o de cualquier tendencia merece”.
Felt great to support the fight for basic human rights by making a donation of the profits from the military ball cake to @humanrightscampaign yesterday. We'd like to clarify that we have donated to HRC by giving time, products and resources to many fundraising events over the years. The "becoming a member" statement in the email is part of an auto reply to giving a donation. Feel free to log onto HRC, give a donation and check out the email you get! You'll see AND be doing a great service to a great cause.
Una foto publicada por Buttercream Bakeshop (@bttrcrmbakeshop) el 24 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 3:20 PST
Dicho eso, parece que a Goldman no le molestó que robaran su diseño.
Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all.
— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) 21 de enero de 2017
Comentarios