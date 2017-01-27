Premios SAG da a conocer su lista de nominados

LOS ÁNGELES.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 23 entrega anual de Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.

CINE

MEJOR ELENCO

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES EXTRAS EN CINE

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory

black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Bryce Dallace Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

hch