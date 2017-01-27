Premios SAG da a conocer su lista de nominados

LOS ÁNGELES.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 23 entrega anual de Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.
CINE
MEJOR ELENCO
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES EXTRAS EN CINE
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Bryce Dallace Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
