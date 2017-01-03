Gisele Bündchen sorprende con sus habilidades musicales
La modelo brasileña compartió un video donde aparece con una guitarra y cantando la canción ‘Trem Bala’ con lo que sorprendió a sus seguidores que no conocían esta faceta03/01/2017 09:45 Redacción/ Fotos: Instagram @gisele
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.
La modelo Gisele Bündchen inició el año con una sorpresa para sus fans y seguidores en redes sociales, ya que publicó un video donde aparece tocando una guitarra y entonando una canción, esta faceta musical era desconocida por todos hasta el momento.
En el video en Instagram, Bündchen aparece sentada a lado de una alberca, mientras el atardecer se pone detrás de ella. Ataviada con un vestido blanco y una flor en su cabello, la supermodelo entonó la canción ‘Trem-Bala’ que significa ‘bullet train’ o ‘tren bala’, de la escritora Ana Viela.
En el video coloca un mensaje en portugués e inglés, donde agradece a la autora por la hermosa letra.
‘Gracias @AnaVuelaoficial por una canción tan real. La letra me inspiró tanto que decidí tomar el riesgo y tocarla #sendinglove.’ Y coloca algunas de las estrofas de la canción: ‘No es acerca de tener a todas las personas del mundo para ti, es saber que en algún lado alguien se preocupa por ti’.
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor. Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
En tan solo un día el video alcanzó más de un millón 500 mil reproducciones y más de 437 mil ‘me gusta’.
Bünchen se encuentra en su natal Brasil junto a su familia disfrutando de unas vacaciones, donde celebraron la llegada del año nuevo.
fbp
